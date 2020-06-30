Tuff - Logomark Animation

Here is part of the brand identity we created for the streetwear clothing line Tuff.

After the strategy sessions with the client, we decided to create a visual identity that mixed a premium and young feel, while having a clever meaning on the logo.

Animation by Adrian Campagnolle.

