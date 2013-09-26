Trending designs to inspire you
Working this guy out in the sketchbook. The Eastern Phoebe can be easily confused with the Eastern Wood-Pewee. They look super similar but these guys flick their tail when they are perched. A quick way to tell the difference between the two.