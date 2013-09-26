Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eastern Phoebe

Eastern Phoebe illustration watercolor sketchbook bird eastern phoebe
Working this guy out in the sketchbook. The Eastern Phoebe can be easily confused with the Eastern Wood-Pewee. They look super similar but these guys flick their tail when they are perched. A quick way to tell the difference between the two.

Posted on Sep 26, 2013
