Emily Weigel

Hazel

Emily Weigel
Emily Weigel
  • Save
Hazel squirrel hearts love
Download color palette

An illustration of Hazel (of RecipeNut.com) for a Valentine card.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
Emily Weigel
Emily Weigel

More by Emily Weigel

View profile
    • Like