Dylan C. Lathrop

Sketch for upcoming Bucky Fuller poster

Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop
  • Save
Sketch for upcoming Bucky Fuller poster typography poster
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop

More by Dylan C. Lathrop

View profile
    • Like