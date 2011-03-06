David Francisco

Activo 2.0

David Francisco
David Francisco
  • Save
Activo 2.0 web app web theme activo ui
Download color palette

Activo is a theme for the web-app-theme rails plugin. It's not completed yet but you can see it in action here – http://activo.dmfranc.com/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
David Francisco
David Francisco

More by David Francisco

View profile
    • Like