Andy Graulund

Leaderboard

Andy Graulund
Andy Graulund
  • Save
Leaderboard leadsingle list beige chart
Download color palette

Bring on the competition!

Not sure about the colour for the bar chart—I tried something darker, ended up going with this off-white. "Off", as in, it still looks a bit off, but I can't find a better colour.

Also, this needs trophies and stars, probably.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
Andy Graulund
Andy Graulund

More by Andy Graulund

View profile
    • Like