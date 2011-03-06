Mike Rogers

Franz Production

Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
  • Save
Franz Production font typeface franz architecture
Download color palette

Finally putting this thing into production. I'm thinking that it will be a standard set of characters but will be available in normal and bold weights as well as inline and outlined versions.

You can grab Franz over on Creative Market.

Accfa3924f93e781dd41d995ec67d49e
Rebound of
Franz Outlined
By Mike Rogers
View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers

More by Mike Rogers

View profile
    • Like