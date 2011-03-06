Giuseppe Salerno

Arcano

Arcano arcano type font nature symbols icons
After four long months of work, Arcano Type has finally been released. It was completely designed by hand, letter by letter, using Chinese ink on Japanese calligraphy paper. Arcano is inspired by nature, symbols, icons, jewels, hand-drawn designs and much more...

http://www.resistenza.es/arcanotype/

Posted on Mar 6, 2011
