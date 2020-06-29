river boy 02.

Trending designs to inspire you
One more illustration of my self portrait series "River Boy", check out the full project on behance by clicking the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/59122457/-river-boy-
---
check out http://instagram.com/luzdagalaxia for more.
PEDRO LUZ / he/him. 25 y/o brazilian designer & illustrator.