Fictional Fantasy Hockey game - 1st draft

Earlier this year I had an idea for a Fantasy Hockey game on IOS devices that totally rocked my socks. I was totally enthusiastic about this project like I've never been before.

BUT, after starting to take informations on how to actually do this thing, I kinda understood it was a dead end, as sport licenses cost like a fuckazillion dollars and let's just say I'm out a fuckazillion dollars minus 1.

So, since I can't seem to get this app out of my head, I figured I'd design it for practice.

What you have here is the Edit Lines panel in which you get access to your roster and make your lines. Roster part is scrollable top to bottom, and Lines are 3 individual scrollable surfaces from left to right ( FW 1, 2, 3, 4 - D 1, 2, 3, - G and whatever). The idea is to access a player on the top and either slide is in his position or do this via a dropdown.

There are 2 styles on purpose. Couldn't figure which one would fit the most.

