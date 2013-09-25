Marcos Cabrera

Horrorvision Magazine - Belial illustration

Detail of the illustration I did about Belial, from the movie Basket Case , for HorrorVision Magazine.
More info here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Belial-Portrait/11113361

Posted on Sep 25, 2013
