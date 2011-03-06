Giuseppe Salerno

Afrobeat Font

Afrobeat Font font africa fela kuti afrobeat
This is example how to use my first typeface called Afrobeat Font

http://www.resistenza.es/afrobeatfont/

Posted on Mar 6, 2011
