Borbás Geri

iOS camera icon | WIP

Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri
  • Save
iOS camera icon | WIP iphone camera icon photo device frames lens photography ios moquu eppz
Download color palette

This could be somethin' that can talk more about the difference between our App and the rest (in this first step the metal texture has been revised). There gonna be additional figurative reflections, slight color variations in each lens.

Hope can finish today.

Bda1166267932c7982fd823498a978ca
Rebound of
iOS camera icon | vary
By Borbás Geri
View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri

More by Borbás Geri

View profile
    • Like