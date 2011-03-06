Bv New Closeup2

John Elliott Lein

HTML build in progress, still can't get over how much easier/better building with CSS3 is (RGBA hover in this shot, plus hidden multiple background images, box shadow, etc). Not sure on the final version of the green/blue menu yet.

Baby Vardo redesign in progress
Posted on Mar 6, 2011
