Cosmin Serban

Landing Page Design: Bio Chemisty Homepage UI Website

Cosmin Serban
Cosmin Serban
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page Design: Bio Chemisty Homepage UI Website website design website uidesign ui ux uiux ui home screen home page homepage home chemistry bio landing page design landing design landing page landingpage landing
Landing Page Design: Bio Chemisty Homepage UI Website website design website uidesign ui ux uiux ui home screen home page homepage home chemistry bio landing page design landing design landing page landingpage landing
Download color palette
  1. landing-page-design-chemistry-homepage-ui-website-dribbble.png
  2. landing-page-design-chemistry-homepage-ui-website-full.png

Landing page design for a bio-chemisty company that needed a redesign of their current website.

With the new UI I went for a clean look that makes the copy easy to consume.

Press L to like!

For more design video tutorials check my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-vujr17AbIWWp3lL8sdpg

Cosmin Serban
Cosmin Serban
👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
Hire Me

More by Cosmin Serban

View profile
    • Like