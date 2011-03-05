Steve Fisher

DrupalCon Slides

Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher
  • Save
DrupalCon Slides drupal slides gears design thinking blue
Download color palette

Working on my slides for my Design Thinking panel at DrupalCon Chicago (http://chicago2011.drupal.org/sessions/design-thinking). Having a lot of fun.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher

More by Steve Fisher

View profile
    • Like