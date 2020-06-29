Wisecraft
Wisecrafted

Duffle Bag Boys - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecrafted
Wisecraft for Wisecrafted
Hire Us
  • Save
Duffle Bag Boys - Logo Design worldwide world tshirt streetwear negative space globe apparel logo fashion earth d letter branding brand identity apparel design
Duffle Bag Boys - Logo Design worldwide world tshirt streetwear negative space globe apparel logo fashion earth d letter branding brand identity apparel design
Download color palette
  1. Duffle Drib Grid 1a Grain.jpg
  2. Duffle Drib Grid 2a Grain.jpg

Based in Chicago, Duffle Bag Boys produce not only apparel but also media content relating to their brand and city.

Back in 2018 they reach out to us asking for a new brand identity for their company - they really wanted to convey how they are aimed towards people with big ambitious goals - people who want to take over the world!

Press 💚 if you like it!

6d4d62524d55627f4ae5713fcd017d40
Rebound of
Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecrafted
Wisecrafted
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Us

More by Wisecrafted

View profile
    • Like