Kevin Hartranft

Tall Sandwich

Kevin Hartranft
Kevin Hartranft
  • Save
Tall Sandwich sandwich olive sword toothpick pimento bread lettuce onions pickles mustard mayo ihatetomatoes
Download color palette

Tall sandwich illustration I've been working on. This is my favorite part of the illy. Hope you guys like it too. :)

ps. I absolutely hate tomatoes. The taste, the texture.....gross.

Kevin Hartranft
Kevin Hartranft

More by Kevin Hartranft

View profile
    • Like