Rachel Nabors

Programmer

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Hire Me
  • Save
Programmer
Download color palette

I loathe having to draw programmers interacting. There's nothing about a guy or girl sitting behind a keyboard that's cool or dynamic. You can have the most emotional, competitive storyline going on, but you're still drawing people sitting at keyboards. Ho-hum.

I think it'd be much cooler to just put characters in awesome Tron-meets-Witchblade costumes and have them act out the scenario instead :D

I dunno, me goofing around. This guy (or girl?) was one of my creepier creations today. Fullview on DA if you're keen to see the rest: http://rachelthegreat.deviantart.com/art/Cyber-people-199862755

All the facial marking have meanings. I've been playing around with that since I was a teenager. Some day I'll put it to good use!

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like