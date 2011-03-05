Programmer

I loathe having to draw programmers interacting. There's nothing about a guy or girl sitting behind a keyboard that's cool or dynamic. You can have the most emotional, competitive storyline going on, but you're still drawing people sitting at keyboards. Ho-hum.

I think it'd be much cooler to just put characters in awesome Tron-meets-Witchblade costumes and have them act out the scenario instead :D

I dunno, me goofing around. This guy (or girl?) was one of my creepier creations today. Fullview on DA if you're keen to see the rest: http://rachelthegreat.deviantart.com/art/Cyber-people-199862755

All the facial marking have meanings. I've been playing around with that since I was a teenager. Some day I'll put it to good use!