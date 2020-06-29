New Florence (Font)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Introducing New Florence
New Florence is a Modern Classic Handmade Script.
New Florence has more than 818 Glyphs, with (82 Glyphs Uppercase), (427 Glyphs Lowercase and 65 Glyphs Ligatures.
This Font template contains Modern Classic, Classy, Elegant, readable, stylish, cool, catchy and easy to use.
FEATURES
- TTF/OTF
- Ligatures
- Stylistic Alternates
- Stylistic Set
- Uppercase and Lowercase letters
- Numbering and Punctuations
- Multilingual Support
- Works on PC or Mac
- Simple Installation
Download :
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/new-florence/ref/379151/
https://fontbundles.net/hirostd/707968-new-florence