Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Upnow Studio

Food Mobile Application UX-UI Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Upnow Studio
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Mobile Application UX-UI Design mobile app ui design minimal mobile ux ui design mobile apps mobile ui mobileapp mobileappdesign app interface ui uiux ux
Food Mobile Application UX-UI Design mobile app ui design minimal mobile ux ui design mobile apps mobile ui mobileapp mobileappdesign app interface ui uiux ux
Food Mobile Application UX-UI Design mobile app ui design minimal mobile ux ui design mobile apps mobile ui mobileapp mobileappdesign app interface ui uiux ux
Download color palette
  1. Web 1920 – 68.jpg
  2. Web 1920 – 67.jpg
  3. Web 1920 – 49.jpg

Hello Dribbblers!

Designing Restaurant App I have uploaded 3 Versions one transparent white and black and one is solid color white I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs

Press the L if you like my Design.

Have a Project? upnowstudios@gmail.com

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like