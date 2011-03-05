Nathan Godding

Vertigoooo

Vertigoooo vertigo poster photo red typography design
Finally got this printed out and photographed
Full size: http://bit.ly/fUo3yW

Rebound of
Vertigo 3
By Nathan Godding
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
