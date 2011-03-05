Joshua Taylor

The Barking Meter

The Barking Meter type icons
Some time icons for a rates section on a new website. I wanted to do something to this section because it can otherwise be one of the most boring parts. It's super important though. www.thebarkingmeter.com

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
