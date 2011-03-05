PJ McCormick

Google Misfires Sketches

PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick
  • Save
Google Misfires Sketches sketches logo doodles google
Download color palette

This thing I made called Google Misfires needs to be a lot easier on the eyes than it currently is, so I'm starting to work on that.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick

More by PJ McCormick

View profile
    • Like