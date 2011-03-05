Baby Vardo redesign in progress

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I thought about labeling this 'hey look I'm not dead'. First new design work in quite some time, been down deep in the code lately. Full mockup at http://vonlein.com/projects/babyvardo/
I'll probably bring the lightest elements there to full white and remove a bit of the sepia look, but at the moment I'm somewhat intrigued by the current effect of a design accident which resulted in this look.
This is our little family business by the way - I build the marketing materials, my wife creates the products.
http://www.babyvardo.com (you can see why it needs help!)