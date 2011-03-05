Adam Grason

Minnie Mouse Birthday Invite 3 (Hidden Mickey)

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Minnie Mouse Birthday Invite 3 (Hidden Mickey) illustration illustrator disney mini mouse red dots bow plates
Download color palette

Decided to through some Mickey heads on the silverware.

Ca84a6b2201394332262c02254d211c9
Rebound of
Minnie Mouse Birthday Invite 2
By Adam Grason
View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like