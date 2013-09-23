Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Fitzpatrick

Mould

Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Hire Me
  • Save
Mould mould illustration digital comic book educational australia bread bag grumpy
Download color palette

The mould character from an educational comic book I'm illustrating at the moment.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2013
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Illustrator and designer, currently art directing buns.
Hire Me

More by Thomas Fitzpatrick

View profile
    • Like