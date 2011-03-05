mattcomi

Episode Details

mattcomi
mattcomi
  • Save
Episode Details tv forecast ipad mockup draft episode tv
Download color palette

First attempt at the episode details page for TV Forecast for iPad. This is pure mockup; there is no code to speak of.

Really not sure about those buttons yet. Overall, I'm fairly happy with the colors.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
mattcomi
mattcomi

More by mattcomi

View profile
    • Like