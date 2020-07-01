Flyer: Target Audience: Brides

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
So now I get to showcase Bridal Flyers! Campaign Theme: "Love Never Cancels". This is perhaps my MOST favorite flyer design I have ever done for this client. The other flyers are the normal selling tools used by the sales staff.
Client loved the simple quietness of this piece to entice brides to re-schedule their wedding events after covid-19 made them cancel..
Program: CorelDraw | Photo Shop