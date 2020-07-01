Cyndee Wilson

Flyer: Target Audience: Brides

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Flyer: Target Audience: Brides bridal target audience flyer design branding vector typography crgraphix.com design
Flyer: Target Audience: Brides bridal target audience flyer design branding vector typography crgraphix.com design
Download color palette
  1. wedding-2020.jpg
  2. wedding-01.jpg

So now I get to showcase Bridal Flyers! Campaign Theme: "Love Never Cancels". This is perhaps my MOST favorite flyer design I have ever done for this client. The other flyers are the normal selling tools used by the sales staff.

Client loved the simple quietness of this piece to entice brides to re-schedule their wedding events after covid-19 made them cancel..

Program: CorelDraw | Photo Shop

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like