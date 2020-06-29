Flyer Design: Target Audience: Meeting Planners

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client needed flyers created for Corporate and Meeting Planners. Since they are by the sea...their location was imperative. These shots are of ocean photo of their location.
Client was thrilled with the final design!