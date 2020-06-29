Cyndee Wilson

Flyer Design: Target Audience: Meeting Planners

Flyer Design: Target Audience: Meeting Planners event planning corporate corporate flyer flyer design audience target branding marketing collateral vector crgraphix.com design
Client needed flyers created for Corporate and Meeting Planners. Since they are by the sea...their location was imperative. These shots are of ocean photo of their location.

Client was thrilled with the final design!

