8 bit Me - sort of

8 bit Me - sort of avatar pixel icon 8 bit
My 8-Bit avatar - sort of. Don't get too excited, Photoshop did all the work. Literally.

Inspired by this lovely saga, and this guy.

Just fer fun.

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
