Dribbble Invite Contest!

Hey there everyone! I just found out I have 3 Invites to give away, so I thought I might hold a contest here on dribbble!
I figure most people use these as a way to network with other creative people so I think that is what I am going to do. In order to get these invites please follow me on at least one (or all if you wish) of the social networks listed below. I love connecting with other people and following their work so I will probably follow back!
In order to submit some of your work to me please message or tweet me a link to your portfolio or a website your work is on through one of my social networking accounts. I don't check my email nearly as much as I check these sites so you have a good chance at getting a quick reply!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShaneChambers1
Tumblr: http://shaneagain.tumblr.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shanechambersart?ref=hl
And of course follow me on here so I can follow you back!
I will announce the a winner a day over wednesday, thursday and friday.
Good Luck! I cant wait to see your work!
P.S. If you do not use any of the social networking sites above (what time are you from?) then you may email me a few of your images at shanechambersart@gmail.com. You may not get a very fast reply but you will at least be considered for sure!