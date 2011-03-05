Ivaylo Nedkov

hip hop dance

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
hip hop dance illustration poster ivaylo nedkov typography
Download color palette

Part of design for The 6th Bulgarian Hip Hop Dance Chapmpionship
See the materials here --->
http://arnou.deviantart.com/#/d37uou9

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like