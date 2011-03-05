Haydn Woods

iPad 2

Haydn Woods
Haydn Woods
  • Save
iPad 2 ipad 2 2011 march new thin smooth monty desi
Download color palette

Really loved your clean and smooth work on the Apple Cinema Display so I made the new iPad 2 in the same style ;)

783c6efb00ad53a4b434b18f4e5e498c
Rebound of
Cinema Display
By Montydesi
View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Haydn Woods
Haydn Woods

More by Haydn Woods

View profile
    • Like