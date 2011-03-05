Rodrigo Maia

f/1.8

Rodrigo Maia
Rodrigo Maia
  • Save
f/1.8 logo photography heart red
Download color palette

Logo i did for myself as a photographer. You can check my portfolio here: www.cargocollective.com/f18

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Rodrigo Maia
Rodrigo Maia

More by Rodrigo Maia

View profile
    • Like