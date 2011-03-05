Ahmed C.

Discussion

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
  • Save
Discussion redesign jeans green blue
Download color palette

A preview of the comments section..

One thing to note here, is that I'm ditching the comment date/hour, & keeping only :
- comment content
- author's avatar
- author's name (& link)

I think the most important part in a discussion is what's been said & who actually said it.. Seriously, who really cares about when you said things? :)

1da4becbf322116ae62ef63b3fefefa3
Rebound of
Superman De
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.

More by Ahmed C.

View profile
    • Like