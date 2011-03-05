👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
One thing to note here, is that I'm ditching the comment date/hour, & keeping only :
- comment content
- author's avatar
- author's name (& link)
I think the most important part in a discussion is what's been said & who actually said it.. Seriously, who really cares about when you said things? :)