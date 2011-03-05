Mike | Creative Mints

The Arsenal (iPhone iOS app interface)

The Arsenal (iPhone iOS app interface) 3d iphone ui button interface design m4a1 rifle
This is a preview of an upcoming iphone app on which I'm working now.

Military Colt M4A1 Desert Warrior was built entirely from scratch in 3D Studio. Includes: RisM203, Quad Rail, laser sight upgrades. The M4 Carbine is an extremely accurate and effective weapon under all practical field applications.

3D Studio/Photoshop/Fireworks
Comments /criticism welcomed.

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Graphic design & Illustration
