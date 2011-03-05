The Arsenal (iPhone iOS app interface)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a preview of an upcoming iphone app on which I'm working now.
Military Colt M4A1 Desert Warrior was built entirely from scratch in 3D Studio. Includes: RisM203, Quad Rail, laser sight upgrades. The M4 Carbine is an extremely accurate and effective weapon under all practical field applications.
3D Studio/Photoshop/Fireworks
Comments /criticism welcomed.