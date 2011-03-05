Katharina Hermann

logo „heartcrazed“

Katharina Hermann
Katharina Hermann
  • Save
logo „heartcrazed“ logo typography heart red black
Download color palette

Since „heartcrazed“ is my nickname around the internet, I thought to try something like a logo for it. Since there is the word "heart" in it, it is obvios to include a heart.
I think it looks nice, but something is missing. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Katharina Hermann
Katharina Hermann

More by Katharina Hermann

View profile
    • Like