Dribbble Debut dribbble pixel pixelart iso isometric
What could be a more appropriate debut than the new Dribbble 'icon' for a new revamp of my current site?

The building, road and ground are still a WIP.

I have no idea how I am going to animate this one.

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
