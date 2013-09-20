Dealjumbo Coming Soon Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys!
This is my first personal project: Dealjumbo — deals from web & graphic designers, writers and artists. It means web templates, icons, themes, graphic resources, ui kits, maybe plugins, ebooks etc.
If you're interested, my last product 20+ Light Leaks Effects for your photos is here as freebie only for Tweet.
Dealjumbo: www.dealjumbo.com / @Dealjumbo
I can't wait I show you the full site!