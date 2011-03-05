Mason Wendell

Previous Ribbon

Mason Wendell
Mason Wendell
  • Save
Previous Ribbon slideshow gray orange brown
Download color palette

I got sucked into fine-tuning the prev/next ribbons on this slideshow. Starting to feel pretty happy with it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Mason Wendell
Mason Wendell

More by Mason Wendell

View profile
    • Like