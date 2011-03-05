Laying down the law.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
No site I work on will ever put terminal punctuation outside the quotation marks. EVER.
I have rewritten entire paragraphs to avoid situations where the terminal punctuation would make sense outside (but where block quotations do not make sense). I will fight tooth and nail over this and I will bloody win.
Other sections: Words and phrases to avoid (include "all words that end in "-ly," "very unique," and "in regards to."
(In academic writing, I use the serial comma.)