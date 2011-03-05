👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Decided to use a rounded font instead of Lucida Grande so I choose Gotham Rounded. Also I removed the pattern on border and content area since it was risky to do it that way (yeah IE and...) the website will be up in one of these days (I hope). bunch of thanks to Gedy for creating such awesome icons: Sweet Social Media Icons.
What do you guys think about it?