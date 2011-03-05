Dmitry Nikolayev

Dmitry Nikolayev
Dmitry Nikolayev
Decided to use a rounded font instead of Lucida Grande so I choose Gotham Rounded. Also I removed the pattern on border and content area since it was risky to do it that way (yeah IE and...) the website will be up in one of these days (I hope). bunch of thanks to Gedy for creating such awesome icons: Sweet Social Media Icons.
What do you guys think about it?

Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Dmitry Nikolayev
Dmitry Nikolayev

