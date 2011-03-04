Seth Gerard

see more?

Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard
  • Save
see more? button archer css3
Download color palette

working on button styles for upcoming portfolio site! using archer (no, not @font-face'd, just locally) till I find something I like better on typekit.

any type suggestions? besides rockwell?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard

More by Seth Gerard

View profile
    • Like