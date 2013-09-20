Stefan Hiienurm

GateMe is almost iOS7 ready

Stefan Hiienurm
GateMe is almost iOS7 ready ios7 mobile design ui clean mockup iphone app
And here it is, latest mock-ups form new iOS7 GateMe app. Soon available in AppStore.

Download the current app from: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gateme-going-out-app/id513871967?mt=8

