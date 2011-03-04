Herson Rodriguez

Credits When Opening Illustrator

Here is an idea for the credits when opening Illustrator. It still needs some work but this is the idea.

What do you think?

Rebound of
Ai Mark V.1 and V.2
By Herson Rodriguez
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
