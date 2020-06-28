Alina Berndt
Okko Design Team

Travel from home

Alina Berndt
Okko Design Team
Alina Berndt for Okko Design Team
  • Save
Travel from home graphic design travel movies covid-19 email design
Travel from home graphic design travel movies covid-19 email design
Travel from home graphic design travel movies covid-19 email design
Travel from home graphic design travel movies covid-19 email design
Travel from home graphic design travel movies covid-19 email design
Download color palette
  1. Walter Mitty.jpg
  2. Martian.jpg
  3. Transformers.jpg
  4. Zissu.jpg
  5. Planet Earth.jpg

Email campaign to support those who stayed at home and can't travel anymore because of the Covid-19. The title says “travel from home”.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2020
Okko Design Team
Okko Design Team
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Okko Design Team

View profile
    • Like