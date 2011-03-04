Mathew Hoy

Dribbblein

Mathew Hoy
Mathew Hoy
  • Save
Dribbblein pencil paper sketch planning black white
Download color palette

Working out some ideas around these parts. Who needs a scanner when you can take a photo of your work and email it to yourself?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Mathew Hoy
Mathew Hoy

More by Mathew Hoy

View profile
    • Like