Heath Waller

Lambs to Lions

Heath Waller
Heath Waller
  • Save
Lambs to Lions logo design animals lamb lion
Download color palette

My first attempt at drawing over a sketch in Illustrator. And, yest the areas above the eyes need some work. Illustrator is a tricky bugger! Playing with a concept for a logo design.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Heath Waller
Heath Waller

More by Heath Waller

View profile
    • Like