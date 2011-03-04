Heath Waller

Cibo - splash page

Heath Waller
Heath Waller
  • Save
Cibo - splash page photo manipulation web design logo design
Download color palette

Logo design by someone awesome ;) - I added the pronunciation and the circle. And the background came from a heavily-manipulated client photo. Part of a splash page for an Italian restaurant

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Heath Waller
Heath Waller

More by Heath Waller

View profile
    • Like